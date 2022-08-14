Man Shoots at Bus in Occupied Jerusalem, Injures Eight Settlers

At least eight Israelis were injured, two of them in critical condition, in a shooting attack targeting a bus in the old city in the occupied Jerusalem on Saturday night, an Israeli police spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the man, who carried out the shooting was named Amir al-Saydawi, has turned himself into the security forces early Sunday hours and turned out to be living in East Jerusalem.

بعرف انكم لسة نايمين

بس حبيت تتصبحو بهالخبر الحلو اول ما تصحو

اطلاق نار في #القدس

٨ جرحى، ٢ منهم جراح خطيرة

حبيبنا انسحب بسلام بعد اداء الواجب…#عملية_القدس pic.twitter.com/fdYw6bQYn7 — سلطان العجلوني (@AjloniSultan) August 14, 2022

Emergency services in occupied Jerusalem added that the attack targeting a bus which lead to the injuries of eight Israelis including a pregnant woman, who went a C-section surgery, took place near the Western Wall.

The operation was carried out by a gunman who fired 10 shots within 10-15 seconds, targeting a bus and two vehicles, and fled from the scene, Israel's Kan news network added.

Videos and photos of the bus shooting emerged online launching the hashtag "#عمليه_القدس -means Al-Quds Operation" which has gone viral in a short time. Some people suggested that this operation took place in revenge for the latest attacks carried out by Israeli forces in Nablus that led to the death of Al Aqsa Brigades leader Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi and the Gaza attacks where two main Islamic Jihad Leaders were killed last week.