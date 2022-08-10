Man Wielding a Knife Shot Dead at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport (AFP)

Police officers shot and killed a man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris on Wednesday, police and airport sources said.

"This morning officers neutralised a threatening individual in possession of a knife at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport," the Paris police department said on its Twitter account.

