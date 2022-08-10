Female Student Salma Bahgat Stabbed to Death 17 Times in Egypt

In less than two months after the massacre of killing Neera Ashraf, another crime took place at an entrance of a building in Egypt. University student Salma Bahgat, 20, was killed in cold blood after being stabbed 17 times.

Egypt's Public Prosecution has opened an investigation into the murder of Salma Bahgat after arresting the suspect who was identified as Islam Mohamed. The murderer used a knife where he stabbed the victim 15 times from the front and twice in her back.

Translation: "A video shows the moment of killing Salma Bahgat."

The horrific crime of Salma Bahgat took place at the entrance of a building where a friend of hers worked near Zagzig court in the city of Zagzig.

The forensic doctor is asked to examine the injuries of the victim and determine the cause of death, as well as to look into the knife which was used in the attack, Egypt's Ahram reported.

A mix of heartbreak & rage today as another femicide takes place in Egypt 1.5 months following the brutal murder of Nayera Ashraf. 20yr old Salma Bahgat was stabbed to death 17 times by 22yr old Islam Mohamad; he had reportedly posted a story on his social media threatening her. pic.twitter.com/Xy1qyndeSq — Mai El-Sadany (@maitelsadany) August 9, 2022

The video and the story have gone viral not only in Egypt but also in the Middle East especially as in 2022 femicide rates have increased remarkably raising questions about the deteriorating women's rights in the region.

In highlight, the crime of Neera Ashraf in Egypt's Mansoura University occurred on June 20th after she refused the suspect Mohamed Adel's wedding proposal leading him to slaughter her in front of the art faculty. However, the killer got the death penalty by the court on July 6th without taking an effect till this moment.

The story of Salma Bahgat has also stirred debate and spot the light on the law punishments of the attackers leading to more femicides. Social media users have released hashtags calling for justice for the victim requesting the court to implement the toughest sentence for the suspect Islam Mohamed.

According to the many versions made about the reason for the crime, multiple said that the 22-year-old Islam Mohamed was Salma Bahgat's colleague at the university and was in love with her but then killed her after she ended their relationship.

كان الله في عونكم يا اهل مصر العظيمة



الوضع بحاجة الى اطلاق محاضرات توعوية في الجامعات وتغليظ العقوبات



#سلمى_بهجت #نيره_أشرف pic.twitter.com/s7lNMewOg6 — مُنـوَّه البحـرين55 🇧🇭🇦🇪🇸🇦🇪🇬 (@MONAALMOTAWA) August 9, 2022

People have not only remembered the death of Neera Ashraf after the killing of Salma Bahgat but they also remembered the Jordanian Eman Arsheed who was shot to death at her university, Raneen Salous who was killed in Palestine, and Lubna Mansour who was also killed at the hands of her husband in UAE.