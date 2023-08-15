Marital dispute ends in tragedy with a hand grenade explosion in Aden

ALBAWABA- In a heart rendering incident, a long-standing dispute between a married couple culminated in a fatal explosion on Tuesday evening in Aden, South of Yemen.

The incident, marked by escalating tensions and prolonged conflicts, resulted in the demise of both spouses. The couple had been embroiled in bitter disputes for months, originating from their household.

Matters reached a breaking point recently, prompting the wife to seek refuge at her parent's residence. The culmination of months of strife occurred when the husband managed to confront his wife on a public street near Al-Kamsari Park of the interim capital city of Aden.

A heated exchange ensued, ultimately escalating to a harrowing climax as the husband detonated a hand grenade he possessed, tragically claiming both their lives.

The aftermath of the explosion led to their bodies being transferred to the Republic Hospital in Aden for further investigation and proceedings.