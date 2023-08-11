Mass evacuation as WWII-Era Bomb discovered in Poland

ALBAWABA - In a startling development, a 250-kilogram bomb believed to date back to World War II has been discovered during construction work in Lublin, Poland.

This historic explosive find prompted the immediate evacuation of around 14,000 people from the vicinity. Bomb disposal experts are currently on-site, working meticulously to render the explosive safe.

Lublin, known for its historical significance, was shaken by the unexpected unearthing of this wartime artifact. The bomb, found during a construction excavation, has prompted a swift response from local authorities. The bomb disposal team's experts swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and initiate appropriate safety measures.

The decision to evacuate approximately 14,000 residents from the affected area reflects the authorities' priority to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Lublin Municipality has provided designated assembly points to facilitate the orderly evacuation process.

The unearthing of this bomb provides a unique window into history, reminding us of the enduring impact of conflicts past. As experts labor to safely dispose of the explosive, Lublin's residents remain resilient, drawing strength from their shared experiences and a hopeful gaze towards the future.