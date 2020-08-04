Mass Explosion Rocks Beirut, Causes Widespread Damage

A massive explosion shook Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.



The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

Videos showed a huge explosion and massive shockwave. People could be heard screaming and running from restaurants and their homes.