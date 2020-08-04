Mass Explosion Rocks Beirut, Causes Widespread Damage

  1. Home
Published August 4th, 2020 - 04:33 GMT
A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. - A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, an AFP correspondent said. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city. Its exact location was unknown. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP via Getty Images)
 A massive explosion shook Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.


The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

Videos showed a huge explosion and massive shockwave. People could be heard screaming and running from restaurants and their homes. 

Via SyndiGate.info


