Mass Protests in Jordan Show Solidarity The Al Aqsa Palestinians

ALBAWABA - Its all over the websites in Jordan. Thousands of demonstrators march in the streets of the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday 22 April, 2022 to express solidarity with their Palestinian brethren in occupied Jerusalem.

These are being registered under different hashtags including (#Jordanian, #Amman).

Demonstrators march in the streets of the #Jordanian capital #Amman on April 22, 2022, to show solidarity with Palestinians in Jerusalem, amid heightened tensions between them and Israeli forces in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.#Palestine #Jerusalem #Jordan pic.twitter.com/DDfZG3N0uJ — محمود (أبو زياد) (@AbuZiad486) April 22, 2022

The demonstrations come in the light of the continuing tensions in Al Aqsa Mosque where Israeli security forces are constantly raiding the compound, something that is creating tension and arrests of Palestinians.

#Jordan #Palestinians #Israel : Big march in #Amman in support of Palestinians over recent clashes in Al Aqsa Mosque compound - calls for Jordan to expel Israeli ambassador #الأردن #ٱلْمَسْجِد_ٱلْأَقْصَىٰ pic.twitter.com/KnmAv2VYvS — sebastian usher (@sebusher) April 22, 2022

Full videos show the extent of the demonstrations with people calling for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador in Jordan and withdrawal from the Jordan-Israeli peace treaty signed in 1994.

Meanwhile a report by the Petra News Agency states that thousands of Jordanians took to the streets of the capital and a number other governorates, on Friday, in protest against the Israeli actions in Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif compound.

#urgent| Angry march in front of Al-Husseini Mosque in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in protest against the occupation’s attacks on Al-Aqsa — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) April 22, 2022

The protestors called for the halting of the violation of the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque which included raids into the plazas of religious place and its different praying areas.

Protestors also called on the international community to take a firm stance to protect the holy sites in Jerusalem and the innocent and defenseless Palestinians.



The protesters praised His Majesty King Abdullah II, the custodian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites, role in facing any attempts to impose spatial and temporal division of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Haram al-Sharif according to the Jordan news agency.

The Israeli Jerusalem Post points to the strain in relations that is developing on the official level with such countries like Jordan and Israel. These relations have been improving under the Naftali Bennett government but they maybe deteriorating again with the spikes of tensions in the Al Aqsa Mosque.

A full report of the Amman protests shows that demonstrators which included different Islamic, leftists and nationalist parties want Jordan to sever relations with the Israeli government, pointing to their heinous treatment of the Palestinians in Al Aqsa compound.