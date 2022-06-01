Mass Shooting Kills 9 in Memorial Day Weekend in The US

Just a few days after the massacre of killing 19 kids, mass shootings took place across the US during Memorial Day weekend leaving at least 9 killed and 60 others injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Gun violence incidents have been on the rise in the US where about 14 "mass shootings" were reported during the 3-day holiday.

Memorial Day Weekend Numbers [prelim]

From 5pm Friday until 5am Tuesday.

Killed: 156

Injured: 412

Mass Shootings: 14



Count will be updated as we continue to log incidents. — The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) May 31, 2022

Last week, an 18-year-old boy with a gun killed 21 people including 19 kids at Robb Elementary School in Texas. US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the place on Sunday placing flowers to commemorate those killed in the tragic incident.

During the months from January to May, the monitor cataloged 230 mass shootings, including 11 mass murders in 34 different states and Washington, D.C.