  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Mass Shooting Kills 9 in Memorial Day Weekend in The US

Mass Shooting Kills 9 in Memorial Day Weekend in The US

Published June 1st, 2022 - 04:58 GMT
Mass shooting
A woman and child pay their respects to a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 31, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP

Just a few days after the massacre of killing 19 kids, mass shootings took place across the US during Memorial Day weekend leaving at least 9 killed and 60 others injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Also ReadTrump Jr. Blames 'Crazy Teachers', Not Firearms for the Texas ShootingTrump Jr. Blames 'Crazy Teachers', Not Firearms for the Texas Shooting

Gun violence incidents have been on the rise in the US where about 14 "mass shootings" were reported during the 3-day holiday.

Last week, an 18-year-old boy with a gun killed 21 people including 19 kids at Robb Elementary School in Texas. US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the place on Sunday placing flowers to commemorate those killed in the tragic incident.

During the months from January to May, the monitor cataloged 230 mass shootings, including 11 mass murders in 34 different states and Washington, D.C.

Tags:mass shootingShootingUS

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...