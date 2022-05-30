Trump Jr. Blames 'Crazy Teachers', Not Firearms for the Texas Shooting

In a video posted on Facebook to comment on the Uvalde school shooting that rocked Texas last Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. expressed anger towards an article posted by The New York Post, citing the shooter's mother's pleas for "forgiveness" and "to not judge her 18-year old kid" who killed 21 people, including 19 elementary school kids.

In the Facebook video posted on Sunday, Don Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, condemned the article, saying no sympathy should be offered to Salvador Ramos or his family.

Trump Jr. continued to attack discussions over gun violence in the United States, urging people to stop blaming assault rifles or firearms, and focus on what he considered "the root causes for the issue", such as 'drugs, broken families, and "crazy teachers"', saying that "indoctrination programs" have led to this phenomena in US schools.

"It’s the gun; it’s not the sociopath wielding it,” people are claiming, he complained. “He wouldn’t have done the exact same thing with a bat, or a bomb, or some sort of improvised device — or a machete?" - Donald Trump Jr.

Later, Donald Trump Jr. went on Twitter and continued his attack against the educational system he blamed the Uvalde shooting on, saying that replacing teachers of "gender studies or critical race theory" with armed guards can "protect American school students", urging parents "to vote for his initiative", describing it as "smart".

I have an idea. Get rid of one or two of your gender studies or critical race theory “teachers” and replace them with an armed guard. Let parents vote on that!!!



Republicans need to get smart people getting ballot initiatives like this everywhere! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2022

Trump Jr.'s remarks add to viral conversations across the United States, ones that compare mass shootings in the country with ones in other parts of the world, in an attempt to change gun laws in the US.

For US conservatives, led mostly by Republicans, current gun laws are in accordance with the country's constitution, particularly the Second Amendment which grants all American citizens the right to keep and bear arms.

For liberal Americans, the political battle over gun rights is closely connected to what they call the "gun lobby" led mainly by the powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) and its allies in the US Congress.

Following the Uvalde school shooting, a reporter attempted to pressure the Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz to consider stricter gun regulations and reforms as he was paying a visit to Ulvade victims' families, a request Cruz ignored before leaving the scene with no answers.