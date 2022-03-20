Mass Shooting Kills One, Injures 20 Others at Arkansas Car Show

One person is dead, at least 20 other people were shot and a suspect is in custody after a mass shooting at an Arkansas car show on Saturday evening, according to reports.

The incident took place at about 7:25 p.m. at the Delta N.E.Y.O. Hood-nic Foundation car show in the town of Dumas, a town of around 4,000 people about 85 miles southeast from the state capital of Little Rock.

Local emergency management services said that the shooting took place in a parking lot located on US-165 of a supermarket called the Mad Butcher in Dumas.

BREAKING: Reports that at least ten people have been shot in Dumas, Arkansas — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 20, 2022

Arkansas State Troopers were sent to Dumas following an initial report of a shooting outside a local business where the show took place.

Authorities said that 'as many as 20' people were wounded and the number injured is expected to rise. While the Dumas Police Chief confirmed that multiple children were shot, he's been told that they are 'doing okay.'

One person is currently in custody, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Officers told reporters that they are looking into the possibility of multiple shooters. A state police spokesman said he was unable to say whether there was more than one suspect.

Investigators have since confirmed that at least one person has been killed in the shooting, according to KARK.

Multiple people at the show posted to Facebook that young children were shot, with one even saying that a baby had been wounded.



At least one victim had to be airlifted from the scene to a local hospital, according to KARK, with several victims being transferred to multiple hospitals in the area.

One wrote: 'Y’all just shot a baby. A mf baby.' A second person in the area also wrote that a baby had been shot.

This was the 16th edition of Hood-nic, which describes itself on Facebook as: 'Future Education for the youth. Day of celebrating the lost loved ones. Live entertainment from locals and out of state guest of all genres. Vendors of all sorts. Car, Truck, and Bike Show. Awards and much much more.'

The event's Facebook page posted just hours after the shooting: 'We are heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight’s car show. Several people were shot by an unknown suspect. The full extent of injuries has not yet been disclosed. State Patrol is currently investigating the situation. We will release more details as they come in. If you know anything, please report it to the authorities. The purpose of Hood-Nic has always been to bring the community together. This senseless violence needs to end. Sending our prayers.'

UPDATE: Arkansas police confirm at least 20 people were shot at Dumas car show https://t.co/Hz0t4NiWOQ — BNO News (@BNONews) March 20, 2022

Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin tweeted: 'Saying prayers for entire Dumas community after tonight’s senseless & tragic shooting as families with young children gathered for community event on Sat. evening. God Bless the law enforcement officers who are on the scene responding.'

The organizer of the event, Wallace McGhee, told KARK afterwards that the event has gone on for years and years without anything like this happening.

'We want to say this, we send our deepest condolences to the families of the tragedy that took place here today. We don't really know what happened. We just want to send our prayers, condolences to our friends, family.

He then offered an apology for what took place at his event.

'We apologize for all of this to happen, this had never happened with our event ever. Just for something like this to happen is a tragedy. We want everyone here to know that we did this here for 16 years without a problem. We want our community to come back, be strong. We're praying for you and we're going to continue to pray.'