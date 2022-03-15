Palestinian Man Shot Dead by Israeli Forces

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man, on Tuesday morning, in the Rahat region in the occupied territories, according to Palestinian media outlets.

Alaqsa Voice revealed that according to sources the man was identified as Sanad Salem Al-Harbed from Rahat and he is married and a father for 3 kids.

⭕ مصادر محلية: شهيد النقب فجر اليوم هو سند سالم الهربد من مدينة رهط وهو متزوج وأب لثلاثة أطفال — صوت الأقصى (@Alaqsavoice) March 15, 2022

Furthermore, another young Palestinian was also killed during Israeli forces' raid of Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.