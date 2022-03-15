  1. Home
  3. Palestinian Man Shot Dead by Israeli Forces

Published March 15th, 2022 - 06:03 GMT
Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man, on Tuesday morning, in the Rahat region in the occupied territories, according to Palestinian media outlets.

Alaqsa Voice revealed that according to sources the man was identified as Sanad Salem Al-Harbed from Rahat and he is married and a father for 3 kids.

Furthermore, another young Palestinian was also killed during Israeli forces' raid of Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

Tags:PalestineIsrael

