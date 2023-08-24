Massive landslides in India, several buildings collapse

ALBAWABA - The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red signal for Himachal Pradesh, warning of expected heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Disturbing visuals emerge from Anni, Kullu, depicting a massive commercial building collapsing amidst a devastating landslide. It's noteworthy that the administration had identified the risk and successfully evacuated the building two days prior,".

Disturbing visuals emerge from Anni, Kullu, depicting a massive commercial building collapsing amidst a devastating landslide.



It's noteworthy that the administration had identified the risk and successfully evacuated the building two days prior. pic.twitter.com/cGAf0pPtGd August 24, 2023

According to ANI news agency, senior Kullu police officer Sakshi Verma said: "The road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged. An alternative route via Pandoh has also been damaged. Hence, the movement of traffic is suspended for now,".

According to state government data, the unprecedented rain has entirely destroyed 2,022 homes and partially damaged 9,615 others. 113 landslides have also been reported in the state, causing substantial damage to infrastructure and displacing thousands of people.

A total of 709 roads have been closed due to three major spells of heavy rain this monsoon season.