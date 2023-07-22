Massive protests in Israel against judicial amendments continue

ALBAWABA- Massive protests continue to sweep Israel as over a quarter-million demonstrators take to the streets in response to judicial amendments. Tel Aviv witnessed around 100,000 protesters, while approximately 100,000 gathered in West Jerusalem, against the judicial amendments and in opposition to Israel's recognition of the Southern Sahara as part of Moroccan territory.

The opposition believes these changes would undermine the judiciary and reduce the powers of the Supreme Court. Former security officials and generals have accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using reservists' rejection of service as a protest against the proposed amendments.

Incredible scenes of protest across Israel over the judicial reform and the current governments policies.



pic.twitter.com/rSstPDYQo4 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) July 22, 2023

On the other hand, Netanyahu and his far-right allies argue that these reforms are essential to curbing what they view as excessive powers held by unelected judges. However, critics remain skeptical, believing that the plan poses a significant threat to Israel's system of checks and balances, potentially leading the nation towards an authoritarian rule.

Remarkably, approximately 10,000 reservists from the Israeli army publicly declared their refusal to perform military service in protest against the proposed changes. The dissenting reservists, including 1,194 members of the Air Force, among them are hundreds of pilots, made this declaration on Saturday, as reported by the Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth."