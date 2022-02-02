US-Led Maritime Drills Kick Off in Bahrain With Israeli Participation

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2022 - 09:47 GMT
A U.S. Navy NATO ship sailing at sea during NATO war exercises. (Shutterstock archive)

A major maritime exercise kicked off in Bahrain under U.S. Navy command with participation from 60 different countries around the world.

"The Middle East region’s largest maritime exercise, IMX/CE 2022, commenced in the Kingdom of Bahrain," the U.S. Central Command wrote on Twitter. "The training will include 9,000 personnel and up to 50 ships from more than 60 partner nations and international organizations operating across two regions."

The U.S.-led maritime exercise will last until Thursday Feb. 17.

"The joint exercise aims to increase the capabilities and strengthen the relations of the participating countries' naval forces to benefit international order and peace," Commander of the U.S. 5th Fleet Charles Cooper said in statements cited by the Bahraini state news agency BNA.

 

Israel confirmed its participation in the maritime exercise in Bahrain.

"For the first time, our Flotilla 3 and Underwater Warfare Unit will train with the U.S. 5th Fleet in the Red Sea. We look forward to strengthening security and global cooperation," the Israel said in a statement.

Bahrain has long been home to the U.S. 5th Fleet, whose area of operations includes the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

One of the fleet’s primary tasks is securing the transport of oil shipments through the region amid continued tension with Iran.

