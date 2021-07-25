  1. Home
Massive Warehouse Fire Kills 14 in China

Published July 25th, 2021 - 11:58 GMT
China warehouse catches fire
A warehouse is pictured after a fire which left at least fourteen people dead and twelve seriously injured in Changchun, in China's northeastern Jilin province on July 24, 2021. CNS / AFP
China warehouse fire broke in Jilin province.

Chinese media announced that 14 people were reported killed after a fire at a warehouse in northeastern China.

The incident in the Jilin province also injured 26 people who were rushed to hospitals, according to Xinhua news agency.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

