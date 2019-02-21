MBS in China as Part of Asian Tour

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman just landed in China (Twitter)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in China on Thursday, on the third leg of his Asia tour that started in Pakistan.

At the airport, the crown prince was greeted by a number of Chinese officials, including Khi Li Fung, Deputy Chairman of the Advisory and Political Council of the People's Republic of China, and Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom Li Hua Xin.

He will meet Chinese President Xi Jin Ping during the official visit.

On Wednesday, the crown prince left India, after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

During his visit, Prince Mohammed said he expects the Kingdom's investments in India to be worth $100 billion in the next two years.

“We expect that the opportunity we are developing in India in many fields will exceed 100 billion dollars over the next two years,” he said.

