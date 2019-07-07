Media Reports: Houthi Drone Attacks on 2 Saudi Airports

Yemen's Houthi rebels has claimed to have launched drone attacks targeting two Saudi airports, the group said on Saturday.

Yemen's Al-Masirah satellite news channel, which is linked to the Houthis, on Saturday said the rebels attacked Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan with Qasef-2K drones.

The attacks led to the suspension of air traffic in both airports in the kingdom, Yahia Sarie, spokesman for the Houthis said.

Saudi Arabia, Yemen's neighbour to the north, did not immediately comment on claims made by the Houthis.

Later on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition, which is at war with the Houthi rebels in Yemen, claimed to have shot down the drones.

"The drones were destroyed in air space," the coalition said in a statement.





The Houthis have used drones to target southern Saudi Arabia, including strikes on Abha airport, which killed one Syrian man and wounded over 30.

The Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes have been internationally criticised for killing thousands of civilians.

Iraqi militias have also been accused of using drones to hit oil pipelines in the north of the kingdom.

This article has been adapted from its original source.