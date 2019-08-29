Merkel Reaffirms Support for an Israeli-Palestinian Two-State Solution

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday reaffirmed Germany’s support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“A political solution must be achieved,” Merkel told reporters at a joint news conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“In our opinion, this can only be possible through a two-state solution negotiated between the conflict parties which takes into account the internationally agreed parameters,” she added.

Merkel underlined that achieving this would be “a long and rocky process” but it would ensure Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in peace and security.

The chancellor also pledged that Germany would continue to support economic development projects in the Palestinian territories.

Abbas praised Germany for its emphasis on international law and its support for a political settlement based on a two-state solution.





“We are ready to return to the negotiating table,” he stressed.

Abbas also criticized Israel’s approval of new settlements in the occupied West Bank, stressing that they are severely undermining a two-state solution.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal.

The Palestinians want these territories -- along with the Gaza Strip -- for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

This article has been adapted from its original source.