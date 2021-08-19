Mexico Covid-19 Death Toll Tops 250,000

  1. Home
Published August 19th, 2021 - 10:26 GMT
Mexico's virus-related death toll exceed 250,000
Mexico reported on August 18, 2021 the highest number of contagions from COVID-19 in 24 hours, with 28,953 new confirmed cases, amid an unstoppable third wave of the pandemic. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)

The death toll from the Covid-19 jumped to over 250,000 mark in Mexico on Wednesday as the country also recorded the highest daily number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. 

According to the Secretariat of Health, the country registered 28,953 cases and 940 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 3.1 million and 250,469, respectively. More than 2.47 million people have recovered from the disease.

 

Mexico remains the country with the fourth highest death toll from the coronavirus after the US, Brazil and India, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 78.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, while only 29.9 million people are fully vaccinated.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

