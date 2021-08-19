Mexico Covid-19 Death Toll Tops 250,000

The death toll from the Covid-19 jumped to over 250,000 mark in Mexico on Wednesday as the country also recorded the highest daily number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to health ministry data, Mexico has recorded 19,555 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and 786 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed case count to 2,997,885 and the overall death toll to 245,476. https://t.co/4Tg5aXPKFy — Latin America Center (@ACLatAm) August 11, 2021

According to the Secretariat of Health, the country registered 28,953 cases and 940 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 3.1 million and 250,469, respectively. More than 2.47 million people have recovered from the disease.

Mexico remains the country with the fourth highest death toll from the coronavirus after the US, Brazil and India, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 78.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, while only 29.9 million people are fully vaccinated.

