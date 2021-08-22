Mexico: Eight Killed in Hurricane Grace

Eight people announced dead on Saturday as Hurricane Grace crashes Mexico.

Grace, which reached speeds of up to 200 kilometers meters per hour (125 miles per hour) as a Category 3 storm, hit the state of Veracruz, according to media reports.

Hurricane Grace crossed through Mexico, leaving at least eight people dead, causing floods and power cuts to more than half a million customers https://t.co/HlFKds2VnY — Bloomberg (@business) August 22, 2021

The fatalities were a result of heavy rain and destruction caused by the storm.

Officials warned that heavy rains would continue.