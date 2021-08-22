  1. Home
  3. Mexico: Eight Killed in Hurricane Grace

Published August 22nd, 2021 - 08:56 GMT
Hurricane Grace hit Mexico
A lifeguard points at a strong wave reaching the coast due to Hurricane Grace, which has reached category 2, in Boca del Rio, Veracruz, Mexico, on August 20, 2021. (Photo by Victoria Razo / AFP)
Eight people announced dead on Saturday as Hurricane Grace crashes Mexico.

Grace, which reached speeds of up to 200 kilometers meters per hour (125 miles per hour) as a Category 3 storm, hit the state of Veracruz, according to media reports.

The fatalities were a result of heavy rain and destruction caused by the storm.

Officials warned that heavy rains would continue.

 

