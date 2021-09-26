  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Mexico to Host 3rd Round of Talks Between Venezuelan Government and Opposition

Mexico to Host 3rd Round of Talks Between Venezuelan Government and Opposition

Published September 26th, 2021 - 10:45 GMT
Venezuelan government, opposition resume talks in Mexico
The head of the Venezuelan Government delegation, Jorge Rodriguez, points to a document as he speaks to the press at the hotel where the negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition are taking place in Mexico City, on September 6, 2021. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
Highlights
Venezuelan government, opposition resume talks in Mexico

A third round of talks between Venezuelan government and opposition representatives will be held in Mexico City, Mexico.

Also ReadConstitutional Court 7-Day Delay in Decision Continues to Detain Venezuelan DiplomatConstitutional Court 7-Day Delay in Decision Continues to Detain Venezuelan Diplomat

"We have come to the beautiful and hospitable land of Mexico to defend the truth and dignity of Venezuela. Wait for news from us," National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter.

The aim would be the return of "stolen assets" that belong to the Venezuelan people, Rodriguez told reporters in Venezuela in a statement.

The first round of talks occurred in August and the second in early September, also in Mexico.

The government of Nicolas Maduro is seeking a lifting of international sanctions with the talks.

 

The Venezuelan opposition is advocating greater electoral transparency, especially in upcoming regional elections in return for the gradual lifting of US sanctions.

Since 2017, the opposition has not participated in any electoral process, arguing that the country does not have the conditions to have "free, fair, and verifiable" elections.

"We announce to the national and international community our participation in the regional and municipal processes on November 21," according to a statement read to reporters.

Also ReadConstitutional Court 7-Day Delay in Decision Continues to Detain Venezuelan DiplomatMaduro: US Sanctions on Venezuela Are Criminal

Unlike failed negotiations in the past, current talks have support from countries like Norway, Turkey and the Netherlands.

Spain similarly said Thursday that it is willing to contribute to the negotiation process. Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Albares said he met with the government and opposition in the recent hours.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:VenezuelaGovernmentMexico

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...