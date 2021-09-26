Mexico to Host 3rd Round of Talks Between Venezuelan Government and Opposition

A third round of talks between Venezuelan government and opposition representatives will be held in Mexico City, Mexico.

"We have come to the beautiful and hospitable land of Mexico to defend the truth and dignity of Venezuela. Wait for news from us," National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter.

The aim would be the return of "stolen assets" that belong to the Venezuelan people, Rodriguez told reporters in Venezuela in a statement.

Jorge Rodríguez, plenipotentiary envoy of the Venezuelan Government for the peace talks in Mexico, announced that on September 3, the days of negotiations between the government and the Venezuelan opposition will resume#MemoriaVerdadYJusticia

The first round of talks occurred in August and the second in early September, also in Mexico.

The government of Nicolas Maduro is seeking a lifting of international sanctions with the talks.

The Venezuelan opposition is advocating greater electoral transparency, especially in upcoming regional elections in return for the gradual lifting of US sanctions.

Since 2017, the opposition has not participated in any electoral process, arguing that the country does not have the conditions to have "free, fair, and verifiable" elections.

"We announce to the national and international community our participation in the regional and municipal processes on November 21," according to a statement read to reporters.

Unlike failed negotiations in the past, current talks have support from countries like Norway, Turkey and the Netherlands.

Spain similarly said Thursday that it is willing to contribute to the negotiation process. Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Albares said he met with the government and opposition in the recent hours.

