Mexico returns bodies of kidnapped US citizens

ALBAWABA - Mexican authorities returned the bodies of two United States citizens who were kidnapped by suspected drug traffickers.

The two men were identified as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown.

Four U.S. citizens were kidnapped after crossing the border into Tamaulipas state on Friday. According to sources, the men were abducted at gunpoint.

BREAKING: Bodies of 2 Americans killed in Mexico returned to US https://t.co/c6MJO1NFL5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 9, 2023

Fox News added that American officials landed in Mexico on Thursday afternoon before the bodies were loaded up and sent north across the Veterans Port of Entry in Texas.

The cartel, which is believed responsible for the armed kidnapping last week, released an apology letter and handed over five of its members to Mexican authorities.

A version of the letter that was obtained by CNN reads: "The [Gulf Cartel] apologizes to the society of Matamoros, the relatives of Ms. Areli, and the affected American people and families."

Reports highlighted that a Mexican woman, named Areli Pablo Servando, 33, was also killed, apparently by a stray bullet during the abduction attack.