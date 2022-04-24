Migrant Boat Sinks Off Coast of Lebanon, 1 Confirmed Dead, 27 Missing

A boat carrying 60 irregular migrants, sank off the coast of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, according to the Lebanese Red Cross on Saturday.

"The boat, 60 people on board, sank. For the people, the Lebanese Red Cross has sent seven ambulances to the port of Tripoli," it said on Twitter.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that one girl was killed and 27 others were missing while naval forces rescued the remaining migrants.

Transportation Minister Ali Hamieh said later that the number of migrants rescued rose to 45 while efforts to find 14 others continue.