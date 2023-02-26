Migrant ship crashes off Italian coast, killing 33

ALBAWABA - At least 33 people were killed Sunday after a migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Italy's Calabria region.

The Italian news agency ANSA and other Italian news agencies reported that 27 bodies were found washed up on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone.

ANSA pointed out that more bodies were spotted in the water.

The preliminary death toll of 33 is expected to rise, the news agency said.

The Italian news agencies quoted a social media post by the national firefighters department as saying that several dead are reported among the migrants and that there were about 40 survivors.

The post, which appeared on the Telegram messaging app, said that the migrants' ship had run aground by the coast.

The Adnkronos news agency said that more than 100 people were aboard the ship. AGI, another Italian news agency, said a baby and several children were among the dead.

The vessel was bringing migrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Adnkronos said. It said the ship crashed against rocks during rough sea weather.

No other details were immediately available.