  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Migrant ship crashes off Italian coast, killing 33

Migrant ship crashes off Italian coast, killing 33

Published February 26th, 2023 - 09:39 GMT
AFP File photo.
Italian coast guards patrol the sea in front of Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a landslide on the island of Ischia, southern Italy. Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said. (Photo by Eliano IMPERATO / AFP)
Highlights
Migrant ship crashes off Italian coast, killing at least 33

ALBAWABA - At least 33 people were killed Sunday after a migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Italy's Calabria region.

The Italian news agency ANSA and other Italian news agencies reported that 27 bodies were found washed up on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone. 

ANSA pointed out that more bodies were spotted in the water.

The preliminary death toll of 33 is expected to rise, the news agency said.

The Italian news agencies quoted a social media post by the national firefighters department as saying that several dead are reported among the migrants and that there were about 40 survivors.

The post, which appeared on the Telegram messaging app, said that the migrants' ship had run aground by the coast.

The Adnkronos news agency said that more than 100 people were aboard the ship.  AGI, another Italian news agency, said a baby and several children were among the dead.

The vessel was bringing migrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Adnkronos said. It said the ship crashed against rocks during rough sea weather.

No other details were immediately available.

Tags:ItalyShip crashmigrant shipCalabria

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...