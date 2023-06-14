Migrant ship sank off Greece: 78 dead

Albawaba - In a tragic incident near the Greek Peloponnese Peninsula, a fishing vessel carrying migrants capsized, resulting in a devastating loss of at least 78 lives.

According to reports from Greek media, the fishing boat, which was transporting irregular migrants in the vicinity of Pylos, encountered an unknown cause that led to its overturning.

This incident in international waters claimed the lives of 59 individuals, while over 100 people were fortunate enough to be rescued.

The rescued migrants were safely transported to Kalamata Port, while ongoing search and rescue efforts continue in the area.

The exact number of individuals aboard the boat remains unknown at this time.

In a separate incident, it has been reported that 80 irregular migrants were successfully rescued off the coast of Crete earlier today.