ALBAWABA - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has started the paperwork to join a number of Republican officials who are running for president. Pence will officially announce his campaign in a rally in the state of Iowa on Wednesday.

Pence will be running against Donald J. Trump, former U.S. president whom Pence served for four years as VP. Trump chose him as his running mate in 2016, in a move which was considered as a way to reassure evangelical and socially conservative voters.