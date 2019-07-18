Pompeo Meets His Bahraini and Greek Opposites

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met separately Wednesday with his Greek and Bahraini counterparts at the State Department.

During his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Pompeo highlighted the "strong bilateral defense and security partnership" with Athens, said the department's spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus.

"The Secretary commended Greece for its progress on energy projects to expand regional interconnectivity," Ortagus said.

In his talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Pompeo thanked Bahrain for its "continued strong partnership with the United States and for its efforts to advance peace and prosperity in the region".

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed heightened tensions in the region and the need for stronger maritime security in order to promote freedom of navigation," said Ortagus.

Pompeo and Khalifa also discussed bilateral and regional issues, including countering Iran’s destabilizing activities and promoting religious freedom.

