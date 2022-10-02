Military Junta Takes Over Power in Burkina Faso

  1. Home
Published October 2nd, 2022 - 05:47 GMT
Burkina Faso
A man waves a Burkina Faso flag as others demonstrate while Burkina Faso soldiers are seen deployed in Ouagadougou on September 30, 2022. (Photo by Olympia DE MAISMONT / AFP)
Highlights
Constitution suspended, state institutions dissolved, borders closed, say coup leaders

Burkina Faso's military junta confirmed a second coup on national television late Friday that toppled the now-previous leader in power since January.

An army officer read a statement that announced the ouster of Lieut. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba, the military president of the transition, and introduced Capt. Ibrahim Traore as his successor.

The new junta also announced the suspension of the Constitution, dissolution of state institutions and the closure of borders until further notice.

"All political activity, all civil society activity is suspended, the nation's active forces will be convened," according to coup leaders.

The army instituted a nationwide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time.

The announcement comes hours after conflicting reports early Friday that was accompanied by gunfire around the presidency and a military camp in Ouagadougou, the nation’s capital.

Damiba took power in January against Roch Marc Kabore, blaming him for failing to secure the country in the grip of terrorism.

From Thursday to Friday, the population held demonstrations to demand his departure for the same reasons that encouraged the current coup.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

