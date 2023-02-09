Miracle baby born under Syrian rubble is safe in hospital

ALBAWABA - The miracle baby who was born under the Syrian rubble is alive and well in a Syrian hospital. The social media is going haywire of posts about this baby whose family of six plus their aunt was wiped out because of the destructive earthquake.

هذه هي الطفلة المعجزة التي ولدت تحت الانقاض خلال الزلزال الذي ضرب مدينة سوريا وبقيت حيّة في حالة مستقرّة فيما توفي جميع أفراد عائلتها بمن فيهم والدتها pic.twitter.com/883Sn7P5uL — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) February 8, 2023

Her story is indeed a miracle. Aya, which is what the hospital staff named her was found by rescue workers carrying under the rubble of her house in Jindires, north-west of Syria. The umbilical chord was still connected to her mother's womb who died after delivering the infant and was lucky to be alive.

When she was found she was cold and shivering and obviously had been delivered in the early morning just after the earthquake struck.

#الطفلة المعجزة التي ولدت تحت #الأنقاض خلال #الزلزال الذي ضرب مدينة عفرين شمال غرب سوريا.. ولدتها أمها وحبلها السري لا يزال مربوطًا بها💔

بقيت #حيّة وفي حالة مستقرّة، فيما توفي جميع أفراد عائلتها بمن فيهم والدتها..وهبتها حياتها#الأم تضحيتي لأجلكم ليس لها حدود pic.twitter.com/JeDir73RMz — Azhar Hamouda🇵🇸 (@23_hamouda) February 8, 2023

In Syria, more than 3,100 people died from the earthquake, according to figures compiled by the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defense according to Anadolu. It added more than 14,300 people were killed and over 63,000 injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures released Thursday.