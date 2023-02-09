  1. Home
Miracle baby born under Syrian rubble is safe in hospital

Published February 9th, 2023 - 04:20 GMT
baby aya
A newborn baby who was found still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother and pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria following a deadly earthquake, receives medical care, at a clinic in Afrin, on February 7, 2023. The infant is the sole survivor of her immediate family, the rest of whom were all killed when a 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and neighbouring Turkey flattened the family home in the rebel-held town of Jindayris, cousin Khalil al-Suwadi said. (Photo by Rami al SAYED / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The miracle baby who was born under the Syrian rubble is alive and well in a Syrian hospital. The social media is going haywire of posts about this baby whose family of six plus their aunt was wiped out because of the destructive earthquake. 

Her story is indeed a miracle. Aya, which is what the hospital staff named her was found by rescue workers carrying under the rubble of her house in Jindires, north-west of Syria. The umbilical chord was still connected to her mother's womb who died after delivering the infant and was lucky to be alive. 

When she was found she was cold and shivering and obviously had been delivered in the early morning just after the earthquake struck. 

In Syria, more than 3,100 people died from the earthquake, according to figures compiled by the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defense according to Anadolu. It added more than 14,300 people were killed and over 63,000 injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures released Thursday.

 

