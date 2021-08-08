  1. Home
  3. Mirziyoyev Wants to Stand Again in Uzbekistan's Coming Elections

Uzbekistan President wants to run for another term
Highlights
Ruling Liberal Democratic Party says it will nominate incumbent president as candidate in October election

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that he wants to be nominated to another term as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party stated to elect the incumbent leader as its candidate for the Oct. 24 election.

Mirziyoyev was nominated by the same party in the last presidential election in the country in 2016.

Earlier, Narzulla Oblomurodov, leader of Ecological Party of Uzbekistan; Bahrom Abduhalimov, head of Adolat Social Democratic Party, and Alisher Kadirov, chair of Democrat Party of Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival), were nominated to run for the president.


According to the Uzbek Constitution, people who are above 35 and have been living in Uzbekistan for the last 10 years can run for the president as long as they are nominated by a political party.

The candidates are also required to collect the signatures of at least 1% of voters to participate in the election.

In Uzbekistan, the presidential election is held every five years. It was last held in December 2016, when Mirziyoyev garnered 88,61% of all votes against his three rivals.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

