  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Missile Attack Injures 17 in Syria

Missile Attack Injures 17 in Syria

Published August 6th, 2021 - 05:40 GMT
17 wounded in missile attack
Russian-backed Syrian army and allied forces recaptured Daraa from rebels in 2018, a symbolic blow to the anti-government uprising born there in 2011. (Photo by Mohamad ABAZEED / AFP)
Highlights
Residential areas of district targeted by over 10 separate missile attacks

At least 17 civilians were in hurt on Friday by YPG/PKK organization missile attack in northern Syria’s al-Bab area, which had been previously cleared of terrorists through Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

Also ReadDaraa Clashes May Lead to a New Wave of Refugees to JordanDaraa Clashes May Lead to a New Wave of Refugees to Jordan

Residential areas of the district were targeted by over 10 separate missile attacks.

The YPG/PKK group often mounts attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin and Azaz from Syria's Manbij and Tel Rifat areas, which remain under its occupation.


In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Also ReadDaraa Clashes May Lead to a New Wave of Refugees to JordanJordan Closes Syria Jaber Border For Security Reasons

Euphrates Shield (2016) is one of the three successful anti-terror operations that Turkey has launched since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. The other two are Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Syriamissile attackmissile

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...