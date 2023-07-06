Missiles from southern Lebanon targeting Israel

ALBAWABA - At least one missile was launched from southern Lebanon targeting northern parts of Israel. Lebanese sources claim that the Israeli army also fired artillery bombs at areas in southern Lebanon in response to the missile.

The Israeli army announced that it had not detected unusual movements on its side of the border with Lebanon. The announcement added that the Israeli army was aware of an explosion on the Lebanese side of the border near the village of Ghajar.

This morning, two explosions were reportedly heard; The first is along the Syrian side of the Ghajar village, and the other is in the vicinity of Mazra'et Bastarah area, which belongs to the Lebanese town of Chebaa.

Update

Israeli media outlets reported that the Israeli army fired 15 artillery shells targeting the Lebanese town of Kfarchouba, in response to the missiles launched against Israel earlier this morning.