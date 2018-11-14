In Mocking Tweet Trump Tells Macron to 'MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN'!

President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump went on a prolific Twitter tear against his French counterpart Tuesday, slamming Emmanuel Macron for what he called low approval ratings and high unemployment.

"The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%," Trump said. "He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!"

"MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!" Trump added, mirroring his campaign slogan.

Trump was referring to a speech Macron delivered over the weekend on the centenary of World War I in which the French president derided the perils of nationalism in a veiled critique of Trump's America First doctrine.

During his address, Macron slammed countries who put "our interests first,” and warned "our demons are resurfacing” on the Great War's anniversary.

Prior to the solemn commemoration, Macron urged the creation of a European military, telling French radio: “We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America.”

He was alluding to Trump's decision to withdraw from a 1987 nuclear missile treaty with Russia that was largely designed to stave off the prospects of nuclear war in Europe.

Trump took exception last week to the idea that France needs protection from the U.S., calling it "very insulting," and he continued to fume against the call Tuesday on Twitter.

"Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France?" he said. "They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!"

