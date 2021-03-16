Moderna Starts COVID-19 Vaccine Trials on Children

  1. Home
Published March 16th, 2021 - 01:05 GMT
Loading the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
In this file photo Registered Nurse Emily Enos loads the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine into a syringe ahead of the distribution of vaccines in the Skid Row area of Downtown Los Angeles, California as the fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues. US manufacturer Moderna on March 16, 2021 said it has started Covid-19 vaccine trials for children aged from 6 months to under 12 years old, with plans to enroll about 6,750 participants."We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the US and Canada," said CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement. Frederic J. BROWN / AFP
Moderna began COVID-19 vaccine trials on children aged between six months and 12 years, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The first participants were administered doses in the Phase 2/3 study, called the KidCOVE study, the US pharmaceutical and biotechnology said.

"We are encouraged by the primary analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 in adults ages 18 and above and this pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population," said CEO Stephane Bancel.

He noted that 17.8 million adults in the US have so far received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Out of 135.8 million distributed doses in the US, 109 million have been administered as of early Monday. But so far, only 38.3 million people, or 11.5% of the US population, have gotten two doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than 29.4 million cases have been recorded in the US since the start of the pandemic, with over 535,000 deaths, according to Maryland's Johns Hopkins University.

Global cases have topped 120 million, while 2.6 million have lost their lives.

