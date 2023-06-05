Monday marks 56th anniversary of Naksa day

ALBAWABA - Monday, June 5, marks the 56th anniversary of Naksa, or the Six-Day War, which refers to the Arab defeat and territorial losses suffered by an alliance of Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan and Syria, during their war with Israel that took place between June 5 and 10, 1967.

Naksa (setback in English) represents an important turning point in the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict and had profound effects on the geopolitical scene in the region.

Tensions between Israel and its Arab neighboring countries have truly escalated since the creation of the State of Israel in 1948. Moreover, numerous conflicts, including the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the 1956 Suez Crisis, have strained relations and deepened hostilities between Israel and Arab states.

By 1967, rising political and military tensions amassed forces on both sides, creating turmoil in the region.

Israel felt threatened by the military buildup and hostile rhetoric from Arab countries. In response, Israel launched a preemptive strike on June 5, 1967, targeting Egyptian airfields, which marked the beginning of the war.

The Arab countries pledged at that time not to wage war and to stop military preparations, for political reasons, but the military leadership of the Israeli occupation, with the support of the United States of America, carried out its sudden aggression on the morning of June 5, 1967.

The occupation forces carried out its aggressive plan by directing a massive and sudden air strike against the military airports and the Jordanian, Egyptian and Syrian warplanes, which enabled the Israeli military aviation to provide air control over the battlefield throughout the war.

In the period between 5-6/8, the occupation forces moved to attack, directing the main blow on the Egyptian front and secondary strike on the Jordanian front. At a time when it moved to active defense on the Syrian front, with artillery and air strikes directed at the Syrian army positions in the Golan throughout that period.

Today, on June 5th, the Palestinians commemorate "Naksa Day," which is essentially the anniversary of the outbreak of the Six-Day War, a war in which #Israel defeated several Arab countries that fought against it and expanded its territory at their expense. pic.twitter.com/JfLcDCwvfr — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) June 5, 2023

The Israeli occupation continued its attack on 10/6, despite the issuance of the United Nations cease-fire resolution, and fueled the battle with new reservists, especially from the forces that were operating on the Jordanian side.

The Arabs agonize over the memory of the setback, especially since Israel achieved remarkable military success with it, and it resulted in Israel occupying the rest of the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

The conflict also witnessed the capture of the Sinai Peninsula from Egypt, the West Bank from Jordan, and the Golan Heights from Syria.

The war resulted in the death of 15,000-25,000 Arabs, compared to the death of 800 Israelis.

Gaza has been under siege for 16 years, facing unimaginable hardships and limited access to necessities. Naksa serves as a reminder of Palestinians' ongoing struggle in the region.

One of the results of the war was the issuance of Security Council Resolution No. (242) and the convening of the Arab Three No's Summit in Khartoum.

In addition, it resulted in the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank, including the erasure of entire villages, and opened the door for settlement in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.