More than 11,000 Yemeni children perished in the war

ALBAWABA - More that 11,000 Yemeni children have been killed and/or maimed since 2015 according to the latest report produced by UNICEF.

News of the report is trending on the social media with urgent appeal for more money to cope with the disaster of the war that has wrecked the lives of millions of people.

Agency chief in Yemen Catherine Russell says since the truce was not renewed in Yemen last October, a further 62 children were either killed or injured in just one month till last November.

"Thousands of children have lost their lives, hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation," Russell is quoted by AFP as saying.

The UN agency estimates that 2.2 million youngsters are acutely malnourished, including nearly 540,000 under-fives who are suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

The UN reports that at least 74 children were among the 164 people killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordnance between July and September alone.