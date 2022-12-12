  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. More than 11,000 Yemeni children perished in the war

More than 11,000 Yemeni children perished in the war

Published December 12th, 2022 - 06:50 GMT
Yemeni children have no schools
Yemeni children attend class outdoors in a heavily damaged school on the first day of the new academic year in Yemen's war-torn western province of Hodeida on October 17, 2022. UNICEF estimates that more than two million children have dropped out of Yemen's schools, an increase of nearly half-a-million since the war broke in 2015. (Photo by Khaled Ziad / AFP)

ALBAWABA - More that 11,000 Yemeni children have been killed and/or maimed since 2015 according to the latest report produced by UNICEF.  

News of the report is trending on the social media with urgent appeal for more money to cope with the disaster of the war that has wrecked the lives of millions of people.

Agency chief in Yemen Catherine Russell says since the truce was not renewed in Yemen last October, a further 62 children were either killed or injured in just one month till last November. 

"Thousands of children have lost their lives, hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation," Russell is quoted by AFP as saying.

The UN agency estimates that 2.2 million youngsters are acutely malnourished, including nearly 540,000 under-fives  who are suffering from severe acute malnutrition. 

The UN reports that at least 74 children were among the 164 people killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordnance between July and September alone. 

Tags:UNICEFYemenAdenHouthisSaudi ArabiaCatherine Russell

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...