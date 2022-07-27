More Than 2,000 Families Displaced in South Darfur's Fighting

Fighting has displaced about 2,453 families from villages in the Eastern Jebel Marra part of Sudan’s South Darfur State, the UN agency for the coordination of humanitarian affairs (OCHA) said.

Local community leaders and humanitarian partners said sporadic clashes between Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) factions were reported between July 15-21, in parts of Sharg Aj Jabal locality in Eastern Jebel Marra, prompting some residents to flee into to Katur in Tawila locality of North Darfur State.

The clashes, seemingly over a land ownership dispute, reportedly led to the death of at least three individuals while two others sustained injuries.

According to reports, the fighting had resulted in the closure of the route between Katur and Deribat, and the route between Mershing and Deribat in South Darfur to commercial vehicles and government officials/assets.

The closure has affected population movement, trade and commercial activities in Deribat, which hosts the largest market in Eastern Jebel Marra.

“As of 24 July, the situation is tense and unpredictable. Humanitarian partners are monitoring the situation closely,” OCHA said in its new update.

According to OCHA, an inter-agency assessment mission was postponed due to insecurity, stressing that local sources from Funga (neighbouring Katur). Also, the report confirmed insecurity due to tensions between nomads and surrounding communities as well as intra-tension among the SLA factions.

“OCHA is following up with humanitarian partners and other relevant actors to conduct an inter-agency mission to Katur as soon as the security situation allows. The number of displaced to Sharg Aj Jabal locality is yet to be determined,” it noted.

In the past, fighting between the factions of the SLM under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) have reportedly been attributed to a conflict concerning gold mines in the Daya and Dorsa areas in Jebel Marra.

The SLM-AW faction has declared a unilateral cessation of hostilities after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

