More Protesters Killed in Anti-coup Rallies in Sudan

Two more anti-coup protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces during fresh demonstrations in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and other cities.

The two were shot dead by security forces during violence that broke out on Monday after demonstrators flocked to the streets of Khartoum and other cities to demand the release of prisoners and an end to the rule of the junta, according to reports by medics.

The doctors' committee says at least 79 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in a crackdown on the pro-democracy demonstrators.

Several cities were the scene of protests against the coup government, with thousands returning to the streets to vent their anger at the October 2021 coup.

Across the River Nile from Khartoum, officers fired tear gas to disperse crowds of people approaching the parliament buildings in Omdurman, the most populated city in the country.

Local media reports said columns of smoke rose into the sky as demonstrators blocked one of the main streets in Omdurman, with some holding pictures of protesters killed during previous rallies.

"We won't let the martyrs' killers seize our country. We won't let the military return again. We are a free and democratic generation," said Sara Ahmed, a 19-year-old student.

Protesters have been on the streets for months since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led a military coup in October last year that ended a civilian-military partnership that was meant to lead to democratic elections, a move that was widely condemned by the international community.

The United Nations and certain Western governments have pressured the Sudanese military to end the crackdown and restore a civilian-led government to complete the country’s transition.