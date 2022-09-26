  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. More Ships Leave Ukraine Under The Grain Export Deal

More Ships Leave Ukraine Under The Grain Export Deal

Published September 26th, 2022 - 08:22 GMT
grain export
Ukraine and Russia signed a landmark deal with Turkey and the United Nations aimed at relieving the global food crisis. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)
Highlights
Since Aug. 1, more than 170 ships have carried over 4M tons of agricultural products through grain corridor

Six more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the historic Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday. 

Also ReadShips of Grain Leave The Ukraine to Feed The World Ships of Grain Leave The Ukraine to Feed The World

A ministry statement did not disclose the ships’ points of departure or destinations.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports after they were paused when the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 170 ships have carried over 4 million tons of agricultural products through the grain corridor.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Ukrainian portsUkraineRussiagrainsTurkey

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...