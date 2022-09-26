More Ships Leave Ukraine Under The Grain Export Deal

Six more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the historic Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement did not disclose the ships’ points of departure or destinations.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports after they were paused when the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

⚡️ Infrastructure Ministry: 7 more cargo ships leave Odesa Oblast.



The seven vessels are carrying over 146,000 tons of grain. Almost 220 ships carrying 4.8 million tons of Ukrainian grain have left Ukrainian ports since Kyiv and Moscow signed the UN-backed grain deal on July 22. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 25, 2022

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 170 ships have carried over 4 million tons of agricultural products through the grain corridor.

