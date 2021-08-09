  1. Home
More Tunisians Rush to Vaccination Centers Amid COVID-19 Spike

Published August 9th, 2021 - 06:42 GMT
Tunisia sees high turnout for vaccination amid spread of COVID-19
A Tunisian nurse prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation center in Ariana governorate near the capital Tunis on August 8, 2021.(Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)
Highlights
Vaccination centers sees more people in "Tunisia.

Tunisians are heading to vaccination centers to get jabs against the novel virus, amid a spread of the pandemic in the country.

The strong turnout comes in the wake of a move by Tunisian President Kais Saied to declare August 8 as a national day for vaccination in a nationwide campaign that aims to vaccinate 1 million Tunisians.

On Monday, the Tunisian Presidency said it received six million COVID-19 doses from friendly countries to help stem the spread of the virus.


In recent months, Tunisia suffered high infection rates amid political instability in the country.

Tunisia has confirmed 610,660 virus infections, including 20,931 deaths, according to official figures.

The Health Ministry said 3.2 million vaccine doses have been administered, of which 1.24 million people have received the two shots of the vaccine.

Tunisia received COVID-19 vaccines as assistance from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab, France, Italy, China, and the US.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Covid-19vaccineTunisiaKais Saied

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

