Tunisia: Kais Saied Sacks Ambassador to The US, Sfax Governor

Published August 4th, 2021 - 11:41 GMT
Tunisian Kais Saied sacks new officials
Tunisia was plunged deeper into crisis as President Kais Saied suspended parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi late July 25, prompting the country's biggest political party to decry a "coup d'etat". FETHI BELAID / AFP
Highlights
Kais Saied has removed number of top officials since July 25 when he assumed executive authority

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his new decision to dismiss Tunisia's ambassador to the US and the governor of Sfax province.

The Presidency said in a statement that Saied issued a presidential order to end the assignment of Najm Al-Din al-Akhal as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tunisia in the US.

Saied also sacked Anis Oueslati from his post as the governor of Sfax, according to a separate presidential statement.


Last week, the president dismissed the government of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, froze parliament, and assumed executive authority, the exceptional measures that have been rejected by a majority of parties, and considered by some a "coup against the Constitution."

Since then, Saied has removed many top officials including Defense Minister Ibrahim al-Bartajy and acting Justice Minister Hasnaa bin Suleiman. He insists that the measures are meant to "save" the country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

