Tunisia: Kais Saied Sacks Ambassador to The US, Sfax Governor

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his new decision to dismiss Tunisia's ambassador to the US and the governor of Sfax province.

President Kais Saied has fired the Tunisian Ambassador to the US, Nejmeddine Lakhal.



No replacement announced yet.

The Presidency said in a statement that Saied issued a presidential order to end the assignment of Najm Al-Din al-Akhal as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tunisia in the US.

Saied also sacked Anis Oueslati from his post as the governor of Sfax, according to a separate presidential statement.



Last week, the president dismissed the government of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, froze parliament, and assumed executive authority, the exceptional measures that have been rejected by a majority of parties, and considered by some a "coup against the Constitution."

"President Kais Saied issues a presidential decree relieving Nejmeddine Lakhal from his duties as the Ambassador of Tunisia to Washington"https://t.co/Yx1PrMcTy3 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 4, 2021

Since then, Saied has removed many top officials including Defense Minister Ibrahim al-Bartajy and acting Justice Minister Hasnaa bin Suleiman. He insists that the measures are meant to "save" the country.

