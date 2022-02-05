Moroccan Rescuers Close to The Little Boy But This Stage Needs 'Caution, Precision'

ALBAWABA - Little boy Rayan is still stuck 32 meters down a well. The rescue team is yet to reach him. They are digging horizonatally to get to the bottom of the tight well in Morocco's Ighran village which is about 75 miles southeast of the Straight of Gibraltar.



While, there was initially much fake news about that the medical team reached the five-year-old boy and he was attended out, this turned out to be fake news. It was quickly deleted.



What is being said by the rescue team is they are getting near to where the boy is being located, but precision, cautiousness and a high rate of professionalism is needed at this stage.



However, the engineers feel sure that they will get to the boy and rescue him. Everyone is watching.



The medical team is on a standbye as well as an ambulance ready to take the boy to hospital.

