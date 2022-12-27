  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Moroccans protest Rabat's normalization with Israel

Moroccans protest Rabat's normalization with Israel

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published December 27th, 2022 - 10:24 GMT
Protests in Morocco
Protests in Morocco (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Moroccans took to the streets, Saturday, to protest their country's normalization with Israel. 

According to organizers, the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Against Normalization protests were held in 30 cities including Tangier, Agadir, Meknes, and Rabat stated the Palestine Chronicle.

News is also trending on the social media as thousands protest against normalization in front of the parliament building in Rabat

Morocco normalized with Israel in December 2020 under the Abraham Accords then sponsored by the US under the former US president Donald Trump. First to sign to establish ties with Israel were the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

Moroccans have been active against normalization with Israel. They took to the street last July at the visit of the head of the Israeli army Aviv Kochavi which they call as a war criminal

Tags:MoroccoIsraelRabatTangier

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...