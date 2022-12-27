Moroccans protest Rabat's normalization with Israel

ALBAWABA - Moroccans took to the streets, Saturday, to protest their country's normalization with Israel.

Hundreds of #Moroccans take to the streets in Moroccan cities in support of the #Palestinian people and rejection of normalization with the #occupation. pic.twitter.com/zgg1fOccY5 — Ahlam khlafallah (@AhlamAmk17) December 25, 2022

According to organizers, the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Against Normalization protests were held in 30 cities including Tangier, Agadir, Meknes, and Rabat stated the Palestine Chronicle.

Moroccans have organised protests across the country to reiterate their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and voice outrage at the US-sponsored normalization of diplomatic relations with Israeli apartheid on its second anniversary. pic.twitter.com/PHRAefv7Oj — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 25, 2022

News is also trending on the social media as thousands protest against normalization in front of the parliament building in Rabat.

Morocco normalized with Israel in December 2020 under the Abraham Accords then sponsored by the US under the former US president Donald Trump. First to sign to establish ties with Israel were the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

Hundreds of Moroccans and Pro-Palestinian activists took part two days ago in large-scale protests held in 30 Moroccan cities to confirm their rejection of the country's normalization agreement with Israeli occupation in its second anniversary#فريق_مجاهدون pic.twitter.com/3ZRsiYAvED — مجاهدة 🇲🇨 (@LoveFilistin) December 27, 2022

Moroccans have been active against normalization with Israel. They took to the street last July at the visit of the head of the Israeli army Aviv Kochavi which they call as a war criminal.