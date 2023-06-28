Sweden's controversial response to Turkey's NATO refusal

ALBAWABA - Permission Granted for Quran Burning Protest Outside Mosque in Sweden. In a recent development, Swedish authorities have stirred controversy by granting permission for a Quran burning protest to take place outside a mosque in the capital city of Stockholm. This decision comes amidst Sweden's ongoing negotiations and requirement of Turkey's approval to join NATO.

Sweden, which had its NATO membership bid rejected by Turkey due to allegations of supporting terrorist organizations, continues to face a series of scandalous incidents. Notably, previous instances included the display of a mock-up of President Erdogan and the burning of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy. However, the Swedish government has now authorized the burning of the sacred Muslim scripture in front of a mosque.

Given the significance of this decision, it has garnered attention particularly as it coincides with the upcoming meeting between Swedish, Turkish, and NATO officials in Brussels on July 11-12. This gathering holds importance as it aims to address the concerns raised in relation to Sweden's commitment to terminating support for terrorist groups, as stipulated in the agreement required for NATO membership.

As the date approaches for the Brussels meeting, all eyes remain on Sweden's actions and the implications they may have on its aspirations to join NATO. The international community eagerly awaits further developments and resolutions on this matter.