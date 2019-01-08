Morocco Police Breaks up ISIS Cell North of Country

Members of the Moroccan special forces stand guard inside the Moroccan Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) building. (AFP)

Moroccan security forces have dismantled a suspected Daesh cell in the North African country, according to the Interior Ministry on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said three suspects had been detained for links to the Daesh terrorist group.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 31, had been active in the cities of Nador and Driouch in northern Morocco.

The ministry said the suspects were inciting support for Daesh and plotting to carry out terrorist attacks in the country.

"This operation confirms the continuation of terrorist threats and insistence of those who are obsessed with the extremist ideology of Daesh," the ministry said.

According to latest official figures released late 2018, Morocco has dismantled 183 terror cells since 2002.

