Morocco Pulls Out of Saudi-led Coalition War on Yemen
Morocco has suspended its participation in a Saudi-led military coalition that has been fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebel group since 2015, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita confirmed Wednesday evening.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, Bourita attributed the move to Rabat’s assessment of “developments on the ground” in Yemen, “especially in regards to the humanitarian situation”.
According to the foreign minister, Rabat had already scaled down its participation in coalition activities in May of 2015 after a Moroccan F-16 crashed in Yemen (the Houthis claimed to have shot down the aircraft).
Morocco has not participated in recent coalition exercises, nor has it taken part in recent meetings between representatives of coalition member states, Bourita told Al Jazeera.
In early January, Moroccan contingents were absent -- for the second time in a row -- from Saudi-hosted “Red Wave” military exercises.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
- US praises Saudi-led coalition in Yemen
- Yemen: Egypt to keep assisting Saudi-led coalition for another year
- Yemen: 800 Al Qaeda fighters killed by Saudi-led coalition
- Egypt extends its participation in Arab coalition’s offensive against Yemen
- Saudi-led coalition troops hit the ground in Aden, as airstrikes continue in Sanaa