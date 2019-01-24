Morocco Pulls Out of Saudi-led Coalition War on Yemen

Saudi Arabia has deployed US-manufactured F-15 fighter jets in large numbers for its sometimes controversial bombing campaign in neighbouring Yemen (AFP / File)

Morocco has suspended its participation in a Saudi-led military coalition that has been fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebel group since 2015, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita confirmed Wednesday evening.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Bourita attributed the move to Rabat’s assessment of “developments on the ground” in Yemen, “especially in regards to the humanitarian situation”.

According to the foreign minister, Rabat had already scaled down its participation in coalition activities in May of 2015 after a Moroccan F-16 crashed in Yemen (the Houthis claimed to have shot down the aircraft).

Morocco has not participated in recent coalition exercises, nor has it taken part in recent meetings between representatives of coalition member states, Bourita told Al Jazeera.

In early January, Moroccan contingents were absent -- for the second time in a row -- from Saudi-hosted “Red Wave” military exercises.

