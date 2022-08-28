  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Morocco Pulls Out of Tunisia African Summit in Protest at Polisario Attendance

Morocco Pulls Out of Tunisia African Summit in Protest at Polisario Attendance

Published August 28th, 2022 - 06:11 GMT
Brahim Ghali
Western Sahara's "Polisario front" independence movement leader Brahim Ghali attends the opening session of the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia's capital Tunis on August 27, 2022. FETHI BELAID / AFP

ALBAWABA - A row in North Africa is brewing. A tiff is developing between Morocco and Tunisia over the participation of the leader of the Polisario Front Brahim Ghali in a Japan-African development summit taking place in Tunis.

Rabat is livid at the invitation of Ghali by Tunisian president Kais Saied to the two-day summit officially called the  Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) and in response it has withdrawn its Ambassador in Tunisia for consultation

Morocco has termed Ghali’s invitation as a “a serious and unprecedented act, which deeply offends the feelings of the Moroccan people and its forces," and Rabat said it will not attend the two-day summit in response to the Tunisian move according to Anadolu.

A tit-for-tat developed soon after for Tunisia also recalled its ambassador for consultation. News about the latest "squabble" is "surprising Tunisia simply because Ghali previously attended pan-African summits and with the participation of Moroccan delegates so what's new this time?

 

“Tunisia has maintained its neutrality on the Western Sahara issue…This stance remains unchanged until the parties reach a peaceful solution acceptable to all,” the ministry pointed out according to the Turkish news agency. 

 

Tags:TunisiaMoroccoAfricaJapanKais SaiedBrahim GhaliPolisario Front

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...