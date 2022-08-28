Morocco Pulls Out of Tunisia African Summit in Protest at Polisario Attendance

ALBAWABA - A row in North Africa is brewing. A tiff is developing between Morocco and Tunisia over the participation of the leader of the Polisario Front Brahim Ghali in a Japan-African development summit taking place in Tunis.

Tunisia, Morocco recall envoys over W. Sahara row https://t.co/jUWYGlDo8x — saqib (@saqibpaf) August 28, 2022

Rabat is livid at the invitation of Ghali by Tunisian president Kais Saied to the two-day summit officially called the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) and in response it has withdrawn its Ambassador in Tunisia for consultation

Morocco has immediately withdrawn its ambassador from Tunisia and expelled the Tunisian ambassador to Morocco. The reason is a visit to the Tunisian president Saied by the terrorist leader of Polisario. it seems that Algeria is trying to convert the surrounding countries by — jacoubi (@powerpoint70) August 28, 2022

Morocco has termed Ghali’s invitation as a “a serious and unprecedented act, which deeply offends the feelings of the Moroccan people and its forces," and Rabat said it will not attend the two-day summit in response to the Tunisian move according to Anadolu.

Tunisia recalls envoy from Morocco amid Western Sahara row https://t.co/toic9mi9kd pic.twitter.com/ZkE6r1FXkL — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) August 28, 2022

A tit-for-tat developed soon after for Tunisia also recalled its ambassador for consultation. News about the latest "squabble" is "surprising Tunisia simply because Ghali previously attended pan-African summits and with the participation of Moroccan delegates so what's new this time?

“Tunisia has maintained its neutrality on the Western Sahara issue…This stance remains unchanged until the parties reach a peaceful solution acceptable to all,” the ministry pointed out according to the Turkish news agency.