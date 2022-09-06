  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Morocco's Israel Consulate Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct

Morocco's Israel Consulate Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published September 6th, 2022 - 11:26 GMT
Rabat
A view of Rabat (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Allegations of violations and sexual misconduct in the Israeli Consulate in Rabat is being reported. It is now under investigation by the Israeli Foreign Ministry which has sent a full team to Morocco to probe what has being going on there as reported. 

The issue of violations which include mismanagement, sexual harassment of Moroccan women, and corruption in the consulate is trending on social platforms as led by the Hebrew media that is now being picked by the English news platforms as well.   

 

The Jerusalem Post has carried a full report of the scandal. It said the Israeli Foreign Ministry has sent a team to investigate allegations of severe irregularities, including sexual harassment at the Israeli Liaison Office in Morocco.

The English daily added: Among the allegations are sexual harassment, exploiting local women, not reporting gifts and severe workplace disputes, much of which involve Israel’s Ambassador David Govrin, KAN, the Israeli public broadcaster reported. And it appears as breaking and trending news:

The story is likely to continue to be reported because of the ongoing investigation. 

This is while the local Moroccan media is reporting the news:

 

 

Tags:RabatMoroccoIsrael

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...