Morocco's Israel Consulate Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Allegations of violations and sexual misconduct in the Israeli Consulate in Rabat is being reported. It is now under investigation by the Israeli Foreign Ministry which has sent a full team to Morocco to probe what has being going on there as reported.

Hebrew Radio: Suspicions of sexual harassment and exploitation of women, the disappearance of gifts and conflicts between employees of the #Israeli Consulate in Morocco. — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) September 6, 2022

The issue of violations which include mismanagement, sexual harassment of Moroccan women, and corruption in the consulate is trending on social platforms as led by the Hebrew media that is now being picked by the English news platforms as well.

الخارجية "الإسرائيلية" كشفت وقوع مخالفات مالية وجنسية في قنصليتها بالرباط.. المزيد من التفاصيل في هذا الفيديو pic.twitter.com/ZEIY0fG8PJ — أوراس | Awras (@AwrasMedia) September 5, 2022

The Jerusalem Post has carried a full report of the scandal. It said the Israeli Foreign Ministry has sent a team to investigate allegations of severe irregularities, including sexual harassment at the Israeli Liaison Office in Morocco.

The English daily added: Among the allegations are sexual harassment, exploiting local women, not reporting gifts and severe workplace disputes, much of which involve Israel’s Ambassador David Govrin, KAN, the Israeli public broadcaster reported. And it appears as breaking and trending news:

The Foreign Ministry recalled Ambassador David Govrin from his posting in Morocco as it continued to investigate sexual harassment allegations and other irregularities at the Liaison Office in Rabat, a ministry spokesman confirmed.



The story is likely to continue to be reported because of the ongoing investigation.

