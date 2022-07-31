Morocco's King Calls on Algeria to Restore Relations With Rabat

ALBAWABA - Its trending from the far west of the Arab world and Africa. King of #Morocco calls on #Algeria to join hands in the interest of good neighborliness that bind Moroccans with our Algerian brothers.

Its all over the social media. Morocco's King Mohammed VI has called for establishing normal relations with regional rival Algeria Anadolu reports.

العاهل المغربي: أدعو المغاربة للتحلي بقيم حسن الجوار التي تربطنا بأشقائنا الجزائريين pic.twitter.com/Z6x0MPggeI — سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) July 30, 2022

King Mohammad of Morocco appeals to Morocco to restore ties with Algeria which were severed last August over a number of issues including over the disputed western Sahrara. "We aspire to work with the Algerian presidency so that Morocco and Algeria can work hand in hand to establish normal relations between two brotherly peoples," the monarch said in a speech marking the 23rd anniversary of his accession to the throne, the Turkish news agency adds.

King of #Morocco Mohammed VI wants to restore ties with #Algeria, which cut off ties last August over the disputed Western Sahara.



Morocco, Algeria long been at odds over the disputed territory, where the Algiers-backed Polisario Front is seeking independence from Rabat’s rule. pic.twitter.com/gZuDW1icSB — GAROWE ONLINE (@GaroweOnline) July 31, 2022

He said Morocco’s borders with Algeria won't "separate the Moroccan and Algerian brothers" and will never "be barriers preventing their interactions and understanding."

The king of Morocco: “we want these borders to serve as bridges for building a common future for Morocco & Algeria, & thus set the example...

I call upon Moroccans to continue to adhere to the principles of brotherhood, solidarity, & good-neighborliness binding” the 2 peoples pic.twitter.com/kWq0Qhv0gY — Lahcen Haddad, PhD (@Lahcenhaddad) July 31, 2022

Despite the appeals Algeria may longer maybe interested since Rabat normalized with Israel in December 2020 and have established very close relations since then.

There was no comment from the Algerian authorities on the speech of king Mohammad. Moroccan-Algerian ties have been tense for decades against the backdrop of the disputed Western Sahara region between Rabat and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front Anadolu concluded.