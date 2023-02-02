Moscow accuses west of seeking to end Russia

ALBAWABA - Moscow accused the West of hastening to inflict a strategic defeat against Russia that would not enable it to recover for decades.



On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a television interview for a state TV that the aid and supplies provided by U.S. and European countries, in favor of Ukraine, are nothing but a declaration by them of a fierce war against Moscow, describing what is going on as a “geopolitical war”.



Lavrov said that the conflict in Ukraine is a “special military operation”, noting that the West's support for Kyiv played an important role in how Russia dealt with matters, and thus in the escalation of the crisis between them.



The Foreign Minister denied that Russia refuses to negotiate over the crisis with Ukraine, moreover, he said that Russian diplomacy is actively working to improve its contacts and clarify the truth in the international arena.



In the midst of his speech, Lavrov touched on the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Kyiv, noting that the latter's statements revolve around how to end the “Russian question”.



Lavrov indicated that the West's pressure on Ukraine to stop negotiations with Russia increases the difficulty of reaching a political solution, as Ukraine is now refusing dialogue.



The Russian ministry said that his country has not yet seen any serious proposals to establish peace in Ukraine.



Lavrov's statements coincide with the increase in aid provided to Ukraine by Europe and U.S. , as newly received aid is distributed between tanks, long-range missiles and radars.

